Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for the fourth time this season ahead of Saturday's loss to San Francisco in the wild-card round. The 24-year-old, who stepped up as Seattle's de-facto No. 3 wideout over the final three games with Marquise Godwin (shoulder) out, snagged all three of his targets for a season-high 39 yards during this playoff tilt. He then reverted to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log, and he'll now ink his second reserve/future contract with the Seahawks in as many seasons. This solid showing to end the year should give Johnson a solid base to build on heading into the 2023 campaign.
