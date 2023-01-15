Johnson caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers.

The undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State emerged as Seattle's No. 3 wideout late in the regular season after Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) got hurt, and Johnson wound up posting the best numbers of his career in his playoff debut, even if his production was modest. The Seahawks have some questions to answer in the offseason regarding their offense, starting with whether to bring back Geno Smith at quarterback, but no matter who's under center there won't likely be much volume available in the passing game behind the top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.