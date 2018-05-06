Seahawks' Caleb Scott: Signs with Seahawks

Scott signed a contract with Seattle on Friday, Ed Bouchette of the Seahawks Wire reports.

One of a few undrafted free agent wide receivers signed by the Seahawks, Scott joins the club after a senior season at Vanderbilt during which he recorded only 178 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions in 7 games. He's likely looking at steep odds to make the Seahawks' roster or practice squad unless he can show value on special teams.