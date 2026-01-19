Akers may be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams as a result of Zach Charbonnet being lost for the remainder of the postseason due to a torn ACL, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker took on the vast majority of the work out of Seattle's backfield during the regular season, joining forces in a near-even offensive snap split. However, Walker figures to now log more of a workhorse role with Charbonnet out of the picture. George Holani (hamstring) remains on IR, so backup duties behind Walker seem likely to fall to Akers and/or Velus Jones. Jones was elevated for Saturday's win over San Francisco and could get the first crack at backing up Walker, though Jones produced just 10 yards on six carries in that contest and has recorded a grand total of just seven carries for 43 yards over the past two regular seasons. Akers, meanwhile, hasn't logged a carry since Week 3 (when he was still with the Vikings), but he has much more experience than Jones and has seven career postseason games (including five starts) under his belt, over which he's posted a 118-432-2 rushing line and 11-127-0 receiving line.