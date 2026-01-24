The Seahawks elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Zach Charbonnet (ACL) out for the remainder of the season, George Holani, Velus Jones and Cam Akers will be called upon for supplemental snaps at running back behind starter Kenneth Walker in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. As a former Ram with the most postseason experience of the three backs, Akers may see the first playing opportunity when Walker needs rest.