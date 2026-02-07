default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Seahawks elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Akers will be elevated for a second consecutive playoff game. The running back saw just one offensive snap in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams, being elevated as a depth piece due to the absence of Zach Charbonnet (ACL). The 26-year-old will likely see similarly minimal usage in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots this Sunday, as George Holani will be the relief back behind Kenneth Walker.

More News