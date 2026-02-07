The Seahawks elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Akers will be elevated for a second consecutive playoff game. The running back saw just one offensive snap in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams, being elevated as a depth piece due to the absence of Zach Charbonnet (ACL). The 26-year-old will likely see similarly minimal usage in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots this Sunday, as George Holani will be the relief back behind Kenneth Walker.