The Seahawks selected Young in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

Young (6-foot-3, 304) has an average frame by defensive tackle standards, and he didn't make plays behind the line of scrimmage at Mississippi State, but he did tie up blockers while doing a good job of crowding ballcarriers (88 tackles in final two seasons). Young's poor athletic testing indicates he's unlikely to emerge as an IDP factor in the NFL, but his run-stopping skill set and plus reach (34 and 1/2-inch arms) could make Young valuable to the Seahawks' linebackers.