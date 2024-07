The Seahawks placed Young (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Young was a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State last year and played in 16 games as a rookie, making one start. Across 205 defensive snaps and another 86 on special teams, Young recorded 18 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time, but Young is eligible to be activated at any time this summer.