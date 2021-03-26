Dunlap signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Dunlap racked up five sacks in eight games with Seattle after being acquired from the Bengals via trade, but the Seahawks cut him to avoid his $14 million cap hit this offseason. The two sides renegotiated and settled on this two-year deal for the pass rusher, which includes $8.5 million in guaranteed money.
More News
-
Carlos Dunlap: Cut by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Stacks up five sacks for Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Active, will be limited•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Can't suit up Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Questionable for Sunday•