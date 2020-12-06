site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Clear for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Dunlap (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The veteran defensive end was considered questionable with the foot injury, but he's ready to go for Sunday's game. Dunlap has played about 70 percent of the defensive snaps since being acquired by the
Seahawks.
