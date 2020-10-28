The Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks on Wednesday in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a future seventh-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Cincinnati and Seattle are expected to confirm the deal Wednesday, though Dunlap likely won't be eligible to play in the Seahawks' Week 8 game against the 49ers while he waits to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. The Bengals elected to move on from Dunlap after he wasn't happy with the situation unfolding in Cincinnati, but he should be in better spirits while moving to a playoff-contending Seattle club. The 31-year-old should help upgrade the Seahawks' pass rush, as the team ranks in the bottom third of the league with only nine sacks through six games.