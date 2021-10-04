Dunlap suffered a toe injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It is unknown precisely when the issue started, but Dunlap didn't register any stats in the box score. More tests are surely forthcoming, and Kerry Hyder could step in if the 32-year-old needs to miss any time.
