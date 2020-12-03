Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dunlap's foot injury is "nothing serious," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap underwent an MRI on Tuesday to evaluate his sore foot, and it apparently didn't reveal anything too serious. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old defensive end didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. He'll need to get on the field in some capacity by Friday to have a chance at playing against the Giants on Sunday. The Seahawks' pass rush would take a major hit if Dunlap was ruled out this week, as he ranks second on the team with four sacks through four games.