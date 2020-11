Dunlap made five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 44-34 win over the Bills.

Dunlap finally was suited up for a contender, and he was immediately counted on to log a hefty workload, as the veteran defensive end played 68 percent of the defensive snaps. He came through with his second sack of the season. The Seahawks sorely need a dependable pass rusher, and if Week 9 was any indication, Dunlap should shore up that area well.