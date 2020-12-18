Dunlap (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Football Team, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunlap returned to practice Friday, marking his first appearance of the week. The veteran defensive end worked in a limited fashion. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that Dunlap will play Sunday, but he'll be closely monitored leading up to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's unable to play through the injury, Rasheem Green, Alton Robinson and L.J. Collier should all see increases in their respective snap counts.