Dunlap notched four tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Dunlap did exactly what the Seahawks brought him in to do Thursday, providing consistent pressure against division rival Kyler Murray. The veteran defensive made the play of his Seattle career thus far with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, when he brought down Murray on fourth-and-10 to seal the Seahawks' victory. Dunlap only had one sack during the first seven games of the season, when he was in Cincinnati, but he already has 3.5 sacks in just three appearances with Seattle.