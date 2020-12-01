Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Dunlap will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of an injury he suffered in Monday's win over the Eagles, Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Dunlap reported a sore foot following the game, a concerning development for the Seahawks' defense which suddenly showed life when he arrived in Seattle. While his Seahawks debut corresponded with Jamal Adams' return to the lineup, it was clear that Dunlap's addition is crucial for the team's pass rush, as he already ranks second on the team with four sacks through four games. If the MRI reveals that Dunlap will be required to miss time, expect Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier to handle more playing time.