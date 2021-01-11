Dunlap finished the 2020 season with 32 tackles, six sacks and four pass breakups over 15 games between the Bengals and the Seahawks.

Dunlap struggled over the first seven games with the Bengals, as he generated just one sack in that stretch. After being traded to the Seahawks in late October, Dunlap immediately looked like his old self with five sacks over the final eight regular-season games. Despite only playing half of the season in Seattle, Dunlap finished fourth on the team in sacks. The three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Bengals in August of 2018 expires in March, and it's unclear if the Seahawks will be able to retain him for 2021.