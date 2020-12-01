Dunlap suffered a foot injury during Monday night's victory over the Eagles, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
After the game, head coach Pete Carroll stated that Dunlap has a sprained foot "or something like that," per Fann. The Seahawks will monitor the veteran's status throughout the week leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Giants.
