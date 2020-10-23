Hyde (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hyde hasn't suited up since Week 3 due to a lingering shoulder injury, but it appears as though he's at least shed his red non-contact jersey. When healthy, the veteran running back stands to resume serving as the primary backup to Chris Carson, but he could have to successfully log a full practice session Friday in order to be fully cleared for Sunday's divisional contest in Arizona.
