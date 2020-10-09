Hyde (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hyde's second straight limited practice session of the week doesn't come as any sort of surprise, considering that Coach Pete Carroll has already stated that he won't handle contact drills. As such, the 30-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings appears truly up in the air, especially after he missed Week 4. Meanwhile, top running back Carlos Hyde (knee) resumed practicing in full Thursday.
