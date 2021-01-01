Hyde (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, Hyde sat out each of the Seahawks' three practices this week while battling flu-like symptoms, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Hyde hasn't missed a game since returning from a hamstring injury to face Arizona in Week 11, but he could be in danger of sitting out the regular-season finale. If Hyde is unable to go this weekend, Rashaad Penny would serve as the clear top understudy to lead back Chris Carson.