Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Hyde's (shoulder) status is uncertain for Week 5 against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll hinted at Hyde sitting out and utilizing the Week 6 bye to get back to full health. This regimen would make sense considering how well Chris Carson has played through four games, and the Seahawks have been a pass-heavy team anyway. If he does indeed sit out, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas will likely split the backfield reps behind Carson.