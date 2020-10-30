Coach Pete Carroll said Hyde's hamstring injury may prevent him from playing in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Carroll labeled both Hyde and Chris Carson (foot) as game-time decisions, but only Hyde got the disclaimer. Travis Homer (knee) is expected to play, though DeeJay Dallas has been the only running back participating in practice so far this week. The Friday injury report should provide more information on the Seahawks' confusing backfield situation for Week 8.