Hyde (shoulder) may not take contact in practice this week, indicating he could miss Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll is notoriously optimistic about his players' injuries, so it's best to make a judgment on the players' practices statuses instead. If Hyde is limited all week and doesn't take contact, it likely means he won't see the field for Sunday's divisional clash. Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas would rotate in behind bell cow Chris Carson if Hyde misses another game.