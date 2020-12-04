Hyde (toe) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks held a walk-through Wednesday, after which Hyde was listed as limited. While he experienced a downgrade one day later, fellow running back Chris Carson (foot) again logged a limited session. Hyde paced the backfield with 17 touches on 61 percent of the offensive snaps Monday versus the Eagles, ahead of Carson's 10 and 37, respectively. As a result, the breakdown between the two may reverse if their current activity levels are maintained into the weekend.