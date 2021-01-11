Hyde rushed four times for five yards in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

Hyde's final two games of the 2020 season were against the Rams, and his usage was limited to just seven touches for 31 yards. The 30-year-old running back's seventh NFL season was defined by injuries, specifically shoulder and hamstring issues, and he played just 10 games. In that stretch, Hyde carried 81 times for 356 yards (4.4 YPC) and four touchdowns and added 16 receptions (20 targets) for 93 yards). Hyde is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Chris Carson, who led the Seahawks' backfield with 968 yards from scrimmage, is in the same situation, and his status with the team could weigh into Hyde's decision to stay or not.