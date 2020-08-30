Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Hyde was held out of practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll's comment is ambiguous to whether Hyde was given a rest day or held out due to injury. Travis Homer was also unable to practice Sunday, leaving Chris Carson, DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr as Seattle's only available running backs. Assuming Hyde is able to maintain full health leading up to the regular season, he looks in line to operate behind Carson out of the backfield.