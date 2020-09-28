Hyde could log more touches moving forward following news that Carson suffered a first-degree knee sprain during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hyde was brought in by the Seahawks this offseason for this specific circumstance, as Carson has missed at least one game in each of his first three NFL seasons. Keep in mind that this injury usually carries a 1-to-2 week recovery timeline, and coach Pete Carroll hasn't ruled Carson out for Week 4's matchup against the Dolphins. Still, fantasy managers should be intrigued by Hyde, who could shape up as the interim No. 1 RB. However, Hyde hasn't been very explosive this year with just 3.6 yards per carry, but he's caught all three targets for 26 yards so far. He and Travis Homer both logged 16 offensive snaps in Week 3 and will likely compete for reps if Carson indeed sits out, and it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Homer beats Hyde for the job.