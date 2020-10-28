Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Hyde's hamstring injury is "not major", Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll used the term "tightness" when describing Hyde's injury earlier in the week, and he reiterated Wednesday that this isn't a serious issue. That prognosis should be taken with a grain of salt, as Carroll's often overly optimistic about his players' injury statuses, and he's talking about a 30-year old running back with a soft-tissue injury. However, Hyde carries a strong upside if he's able to play because Chris Carson (foot) is very questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, and Travis Homer (knee) was held out of practice Wednesday. We'll know more as the practice week progresses, but at this point, DeeJay Dallas is the only Seahawks running back that's fully healthy heading into Week 8.