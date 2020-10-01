Hyde (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hyde looked poised to take on a bigger role in Week 4 against the Dolphins following news that Chris Carson had a first-degree knee sprain, but now he has an injury of his own. The 30-year-old Hyde underwent surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, and while it's unclear if his current injury is related, it's worth keeping an eye on. Keep in mind that Carson was able to log a limited practice session Wednesday, though, and coach Pete Carroll believes he has a chance to play Sunday. However, if both running backs sit out, Travis Homer will lead the backfield with rookie DeeJay Dallas rotating in.

