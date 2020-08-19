Hyde (shoulder) practiced in shoulder pads and a helmet Wednesday.
Hyde underwent shoulder surgery in February and finally made his practice debut with the Seahawks. Although he didn't absorb any contact, the veteran running back participated in team drills and looks on track for Week 1. While he was mainly brought in to be a dependable backup behind Chris Carson -- who is returning from a fractured hip -- and Rashaad Penny (torn ACL), Hyde could enjoy a respectable workload through the first few games if Carson can't handle his typical workhorse role. If Carson stays healthy, though, Hyde will have a difficult path to fantasy relevancy, as he doesn't contribute in the passing game where both Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas can pick up reps.
