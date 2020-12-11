Hyde (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
As was Chris Carson (foot). Assuming the Seahawks end up rolling with the same three-player backfield Sunday versus the Jets as they did Week 13, Carson will lead the unit, followed by Hyde and DeeJay Dallas. Carson easily outpaced the other two this past Sunday against the Giants, compiling 16 touches for 100 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Meanwhile, Hyde had five touches for 11 total yards, and Dallas matched Hyde's yardage on two catches.