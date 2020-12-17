Hyde (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hyde logged a trio of limited practices last week before leading the Seahawks with 15 carries for 66 yards in a 40-3 triumph over the Jets. The Seahawks are once again capping the 30-year-old running back's practice reps for what is likely maintenance purposes. Chris Carson (foot) was also limited Wednesday. If both players are healthy in Sunday's game against Washington, Hyde should serve as the clear second fiddle to Carson as long as the game is relatively close.