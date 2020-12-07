Hyde rushed twice for one yard and caught all three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants.

After narrowly leading the backfield in carries last week against the Eagles, Hyde took a clear back seat to Chris Carson in Week 13, getting out-snapped by a 42-18 margin. This is the usage we'd expect from Hyde while Carson is healthy. The veteran running back could face competition for the No. 2 role if Rashaad Penny (knee) gets healthy soon. For the time being, he'll spell Carson and possibly take some goal-line work. The Seahawks host the Jets in Week 14.