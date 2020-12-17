Hyde (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hyde logged a trio of limited practices last week before leading the Seahawks with 15 carries for 66 yards in a 40-3 triumph over the Jets. The Seahawks once again are capping the 30-year-old running back's practice reps to begin Week 15, but he's likely just getting some maintenance rather than dealing with a setback. Meanwhile, Chris Carson (foot) was also limited Wednesday. If both players are cleared for Sunday's game against Washington, Hyde should serve as the clear second fiddle to Carson as long as the game is relatively close.