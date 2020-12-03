Hyde (toe) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Even with Chris Carson (foot) back in the fold for the first time since Week 7 this past Monday in Philadelphia, Hyde paced the backfield with 61 percent of the offensive snaps. However, Hyde hasn't efficient, with his 17 touches going for 29 yards from scrimmage and no TDs. As for Carson, he played 37 percent of those plays en route to 10 touches for 59 total yards and one score. Both Hyde and Carson are 'limited' to begin this week, so the backfield as a whole will need to be monitored as the weekend draws closer.