Hyde (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The Seahawks didn't physically practice Monday, but Hyde's 'limited' designation is a sign that he's ready to resume handling reps. Coach Pete Carroll said that he doesn't yet know whether Hyde or top running back Chris Carson (foot) will be available Thursday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, but it at least looks like the 30-year-old veteran is making progress.