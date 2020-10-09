Hyde (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hyde was a limited practice participant for a second straight week, once again being restricted to non-contact work. He ended up inactive for last week's win over the Dolphins, but it's possible seven more days of recovery will allow him to suit up Sunday night against the Vikings. If not, the Seahawks will use Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas for backfield support behind lead option Chris Carson.