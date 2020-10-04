Hyde (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously referred to Hyde as a pregame decision for the contest, but at this stage, the 30-year-old is less likely to give it a go Sunday that Seattle's top back, Chris Carson (knee), who is listed as questionable but expected to play. If Carson suits up and Hyde is sidelined, Travis Homer would likely serve as Seattle's top change-of-pace option.