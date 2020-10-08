Hyde (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll has already stated that Hyde won't take contact during the practice week, so this designation is no surprise. However, Carroll is optimistic about Hyde's status for Sunday's game versus the Vikings. It's fair to take Carroll's words with a grain of salt, especially with a Week 6 bye where the 30-year-old running back could enjoy some additional rest. If he does suit up, he'll remain the distant No. 2 behind Chris Carson.