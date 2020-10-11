Hyde (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
The Seahawks' decision with Hyde isn't a surprising one considering he was restricted to non-contact work this week as a limited practice participant. It remains to be seen when Hyde will be cleared to take contact on his surgically repaired shoulder, but his next chance to play will come after the team's Week 6 bye on Sunday, Oct. 25 against the 49ers. Meanwhile, Chris Carson will continue to serve as Seattle's lead back, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas on hand for change-of-pace duty.
More News
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Listed as questionable again•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Another limited session•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Officially limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Won't take contact this week•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Could be rested Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Won't play Week 4•