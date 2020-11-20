Hyde (hamstring) rushed 14 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for 16 yards in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night. He also recovered his own fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Suiting up for the first time since Week 7, Hyde handled clear lead-back duties on a night when Chris Carson (foot) remained sidelined. The veteran performed admirably, consistently rattling off productive runs and also finding the end zone from two yards out in the latter portion of the third quarter for this third touchdown of the campaign. However, Hyde's otherwise impressive night was at risk of being sullied by a key mistake, as he never quite got the handle on a pitchback from Russell Wilson at Arizona's 23-yard line with 2;54 remaining but managed to recover and possess the ball briefly long enough to withstand a challenge by the Cardinals after Budda Baker appeared to subsequently rip the ball from him. Carson reportedly has a good chance to return for the Seahawks' Week 12 matchup against the Eagles on Monday night, Nov. 30, but Hyde has certainly proven a capable fill-in if he's needed once again.