Coach Pete Carroll said Hyde (hamstring) is slated to practice this week to see if a return is possible Sunday versus the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Hyde has missed the last two games due to a strained hamstring, while typical lead back Chris Carson (foot) has been sidelined during that same stretch. Carroll said Monday that both players have "a chance" to suit up this weekend, but there may not be much clarity until the Seahawks release their first Week 10 injury report Wednesday. If either Hyde or Carson put themselves into a position to play Sunday, their presence would impact the standing of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.