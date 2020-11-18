Hyde (hamstring) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Hyde is set to return from a three-game absence, and his role in Thursday night's game against Arizona will depend on whether Chris Carson (foot) is active. Carson suffered this injury in Week 7 against the Cardinals, opening the door for Hyde to function as the lead back for the rest of the contest. The 30-year-old performed well with a season-high 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for eight yards, but he came up lame with a hamstring injury as well. Both backs could return Thursday, and if Carson plays, Hyde will take a backseat against the division rival.