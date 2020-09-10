Hude (shoulder) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is in line to play Sunday versus the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

There has been concern surrounding Hyde since he underwent shoulder surgery in May and took it easy at times during training camp, but the 29-year-old running back appears to be at full health heading into Week 1. Meanwhile, Chris Carson is also recovered after suffering a fractured hip in Week 16 last year. Hyde doesn't have a competitive advantage over Carson, but if coach Pete Carroll opts to limit Carson's touches in his first game back from injury, that would afford Hyde, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas a chance to pick up the remaining touches.