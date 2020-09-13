Hyde rushed seven times for 23 yards and a score in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Hyde logged more carries than Chris Carson (six) in this contest, although Carson was heavily involved in the passing game with six receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown while Hyde didn't receive a target. Still, coach Pete Carroll put Hyde into the game late in the fourth quarter to seal the win with a one-yard touchdown. Carroll has hinted at a timeshare between Carson and Hyde before, but the touches could soon start favoring Carson, who looked healthy after fracturing his hip last year.