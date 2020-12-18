Hyde (toe) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While Hyde upped his activity level from Wednesday's limited session, fellow running back Chris Carson (foot) maintained that listing for a second straight day. In three games working in tandem with Carson, Hyde has totaled 37 touches for 106 yards from scrimmage, which is a far cry from the former's 41 touches for 267 total yards and three TDs. Despite the guaranteed reps, Hyde hasn't been able to do much with the workload.