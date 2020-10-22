Hyde (shoulder) was limited during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Hyde may not take any contact during the practice week, but according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Hyde shed the red no-contact jersey during Wednesday's session. That gives the veteran running back a decent shot to return to action Sunday against the Cardinals, and he'll have two more practices this week to prove he's ready. Chris Carson piled up 179 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns while Hyde was sidelined, so Hyde's fantasy value likely will remain touchdown-dependant.
