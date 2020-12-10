Hyde (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Both Hyde and Chris Carson (foot) were listed similarly on Seattle's first Week 14 injury report. In Week 13 against the Giants, Hyde took a back seat to Carson, with the former earning five touches on 25 percent of the snaps on offense to the latter's 16 and 58. Meanwhile, DeeJay Dallas picked up the remaining two touches and 17 percent with Travis Homer (knee) still sidelined. As long as the status quo holds, a similar breakdown of reps can be expected Sunday versus the Jets.